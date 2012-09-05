IBC: Akamai Aims 'Sola' Flare at Internet Video
Akamai
Technologies is rolling out a suite of services for Internet-video delivery
under the new brand name Sola -- spanning ingest, transcoding, workflow and
delivery -- designed to run on top of its worldwide content-delivery network
infrastructure.
The Sola Media
Solutions portfolio includes the company's core CDN, although customers also
can use other CDNs, said Ahmet Ozalp, vice president of product marketing for
Akamai's Sola Media Solutions.
The different
elements are: Sola Sphere, a CDN-based service that provides support for
progressive media downloads and adaptive bit-rate streaming; Sola Vision
cloud-based transcoding and stream packaging; Sola Media Analytics, with both
real-time quality and post-event audience engagement information; and the Luna
Control Center unified Web user interface.
"We are trying
to solve more problems for our customers in the whole video ecosystem,"
Ozalp said.
The Sola Vision
service uses Akamai-developed transcoding technology for on-demand content and
provides stream packaging for live streams or single files for Adobe Flash HTTP
Dynamic Streaming (HDS), Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and RTMP for live
streams. It also includes support for industry initiatives such as TV
Everywhere and UltraViolet, according to Ozalp.
In addition to being
able to use other CDNs, the Sola services are able to accommodate a variety of
third-party security/DRM and advertising and monetization technologies and
platforms, the company claims.
Akamai picked the
name Sola because it "implies light....streams of video presented to
viewers is the emotive feeling we want to present," Ozalp said.
Akamai plans to
demonstrate the Sola offerings at IBC2012, taking place Sept. 6-11 in
Amsterdam.
