IBC: Akamai Aims 'Sola' Flare at Internet Video

Akamai

Technologies is rolling out a suite of services for Internet-video delivery

under the new brand name Sola -- spanning ingest, transcoding, workflow and

delivery -- designed to run on top of its worldwide content-delivery network

infrastructure.

The Sola Media

Solutions portfolio includes the company's core CDN, although customers also

can use other CDNs, said Ahmet Ozalp, vice president of product marketing for

Akamai's Sola Media Solutions.

The different

elements are: Sola Sphere, a CDN-based service that provides support for

progressive media downloads and adaptive bit-rate streaming; Sola Vision

cloud-based transcoding and stream packaging; Sola Media Analytics, with both

real-time quality and post-event audience engagement information; and the Luna

Control Center unified Web user interface.

"We are trying

to solve more problems for our customers in the whole video ecosystem,"

Ozalp said.

The Sola Vision

service uses Akamai-developed transcoding technology for on-demand content and

provides stream packaging for live streams or single files for Adobe Flash HTTP

Dynamic Streaming (HDS), Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and RTMP for live

streams. It also includes support for industry initiatives such as TV

Everywhere and UltraViolet, according to Ozalp.

In addition to being

able to use other CDNs, the Sola services are able to accommodate a variety of

third-party security/DRM and advertising and monetization technologies and

platforms, the company claims.

Akamai picked the

name Sola because it "implies light....streams of video presented to

viewers is the emotive feeling we want to present," Ozalp said.

Akamai plans to

demonstrate the Sola offerings at IBC2012, taking place Sept. 6-11 in

Amsterdam.