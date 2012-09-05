IBC: Adobe Unveils Adobe Anywhere
In an important example of how companies are looking to
develop solutions that can help producers and broadcasters streamline
productions and work from multiple locations, Adobe is launching at IBC a new
collaborative workflow platform called Adobe Anywhere.
The system enables clients using Adobe professional video
tools to work together using centralized media and assets across virtually any
network to more efficiently shoot, log, edit, share and finish video
productions.
Adobe Anywhere is also designed to work on existing hardware
and network infrastructures, reducing the need for additional capital
expenditures, Adobe executives stressed during an advance briefing on the
product, which can be easily integrated into existing media asset management
and other workflow systems.
The system would be ideal for any type of production that takes
place in multiple locations as well as news workflows, where reporters, editors
and producers are located around the world, the company believes.
In a statement accompanying the release of Adobe Anywhere,
Michael Koetter, vice president of news technology planning and development at
CNN noted that they were "utilizing Adobe Premiere Pro for editing hundreds of
hours of footage daily" and were looking forward to adopting "the company's new
collaborative, workflow platform, Adobe Anywhere, which will help strengthen
team collaboration and enable our crews work virtually anywhere."
Adobe Anywhere will be demoed at IBC and is scheduled to
become available in 2013.
Also at the market, Adobe will be highlighting the expansion
of its ecosystem of broadcast solution partners, which has grown to 200-plus
companies. New partners that are working closely with Adobe to create
integrated workflows with their solutions and Creative Suite Production Premium
include: arvato Systems, Axle Video, Cantemo, Chyron, Dalet, deltatre,
Filmpartners, FlavourSys, EVS, Miranda a Belden brand, Nexidia, Pond5,
Primestream, PROMISE Technology, Studio Network Solutions (SNS), Sienna,
Softron, Square Box Systems and Vizrt.
