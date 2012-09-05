IBC: Adobe Unveils Adobe Anywhere

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012





In an important example of how companies are looking to

develop solutions that can help producers and broadcasters streamline

productions and work from multiple locations, Adobe is launching at IBC a new

collaborative workflow platform called Adobe Anywhere.





The system enables clients using Adobe professional video

tools to work together using centralized media and assets across virtually any

network to more efficiently shoot, log, edit, share and finish video

productions.





Adobe Anywhere is also designed to work on existing hardware

and network infrastructures, reducing the need for additional capital

expenditures, Adobe executives stressed during an advance briefing on the

product, which can be easily integrated into existing media asset management

and other workflow systems.





The system would be ideal for any type of production that takes

place in multiple locations as well as news workflows, where reporters, editors

and producers are located around the world, the company believes.





In a statement accompanying the release of Adobe Anywhere,

Michael Koetter, vice president of news technology planning and development at

CNN noted that they were "utilizing Adobe Premiere Pro for editing hundreds of

hours of footage daily" and were looking forward to adopting "the company's new

collaborative, workflow platform, Adobe Anywhere, which will help strengthen

team collaboration and enable our crews work virtually anywhere."





Adobe Anywhere will be demoed at IBC and is scheduled to

become available in 2013.





Also at the market, Adobe will be highlighting the expansion

of its ecosystem of broadcast solution partners, which has grown to 200-plus

companies. New partners that are working closely with Adobe to create

integrated workflows with their solutions and Creative Suite Production Premium

include: arvato Systems, Axle Video, Cantemo, Chyron, Dalet, deltatre,

Filmpartners, FlavourSys, EVS, Miranda a Belden brand, Nexidia, Pond5,

Primestream, PROMISE Technology, Studio Network Solutions (SNS), Sienna,

Softron, Square Box Systems and Vizrt.