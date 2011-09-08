IBC: Adobe Acquires IRIDAS' Technologies

Complete Coverage: IBC2011

In a deal that Adobe Systems hopes will strengthen its position in the professional film and TV production sector, Adobe has acquired certain assets of privately held IRIDAS, which supplies in high-performance tools for digital color grading and enhancement of professional film and video content.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Color grading and enhancement has become increasingly important in the creation of professional film and television content with the growing use of High Dynamic Range (HDR) video and Adobe executives believe the acquisition of IRIDAS technology will strengthen the position of Adobe Creative Suite Production Premium and Adobe Creative Suite Master Collection in the digital film and video content creation space.

"Adobe has set the standard for rich communication and collaboration across all media and we've been rapidly innovating on solutions for professional filmmakers," said Jim Guerard, VP/GM for professional video and audio, Creative and Media Solutions Business Unit, Adobe. "The integration of IRIDAS' leading color grading technology helps us continue to deliver high quality tools and redefines how professionals in the motion picture and video industry view, manipulate, enhance and produce their digital creations from script to screen."

The IRIDAS technologies includes SpeedGrade, an award-winning toolset for stereo 3D, RAW processing, color grading and finishing of digital content.

IRIDAS also offers the only non-destructive tools for primary and secondary color correction that are optimized for multi-core CPU and GPU performance.

"Joining forces with Adobe provides us with an amazing opportunity to get our technology into more peoples' hands," noted Lin Sebastian Kayser, CEO, IRIDAS, in a statement. "Adobe has demonstrated real commitment to the professional film and video market with its recent releases and has a known track record of integrating acquired technologies. With the addition of our color grading technology I believe Production Premium can lead the HDR video and stereoscopic charge as the film and professional video industry evolves."