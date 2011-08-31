IBC: A1 Telekom Austria Selects T-VIPS

Complete Coverage: IBC2011

A1 Telekom Austria AG has deployed T-VIPS's advanced JPEG2000 video gateway, the TVG450, for use in their new fleet of OB or outside broadcast vans that are providing broadcast services to state broadcaster ORF.

The video gateway is designed to enable centralized production of live events from multiple venues and allows ORF to transport high-quality, JPEG2000 video from 150 points of presence around Austria, over A1's MPLS backbone, to ORF's centralized production facilities.

"We are delighted with the flexibility, reliability and effectiveness of the IP-based OB Van solution operated by A1," said DI Alexander Hetfleisch, project manager, planning department at ORF in a statement. "In close cooperation with A1, we designed a solution for live event coverage that ensures robust video transport, low latency, and efficient use of our video equipment resources."

This video contribution project was designed to integrate with A1's fixed IP video transport network, which is also powered by T-VIPS' JPEG2000 solutions.

Providing a IP link from the OB vans to ORF's central editing studios, allowed ORF to reduce costs and providing the broadcasters with greater flexibility and easy access to editing and production skills during major events.

"The flexibility, reliability and ease of set-up of the T-VIPS TVG450 enabled us to equip our new OB Vans to provide ORF with JPEG2000 video transport rather than having to purchase a Video Gateway for every live event facility in Austria," added Karl Heinz Klocker, head of multimedia and broadcast solutions, A1 Telekom Austria AG in a statement. "The roving video contribution service for scheduled events, that T-VIPS technology enables, provides all the functionality of a fixed contribution solution at the venue and additionally delivers increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness."