IBC 2023: Speaker Highlights -- 11 Media-Tech Influencers You Won't Want to Miss in Amsterdam

In just under a month, media and tech moguls from across the world will gather in Amsterdam for content and technology summit IBC, with the mission to bring together global media in order to gain critical insights and share expertise.

With four days of programming and over 1,200 exhibiting companies including Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, Universal Pictures and BBC Studios, potential visitors may have difficulty selecting which sessions to attend.

But we’ve perused the catalog of speakers. Here are some of the standouts:

IAN McPHERSON

Global Strategy Leader, Media Supply Chain, Analytics and Data Science, Amazon Web Services

Now working for perhaps the most important technology partner in the video business, McPherson brings more than 20 years of experience in media, entertainment, and telecommunications in executive marketing, product management and business development roles.

What: Mcpherson will appear on the panel "Breaking Down Data Silos: How Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud revolutionises broadcast and streaming supply chain in partnership with Slalom and AWS"

When: Sept. 15

Where: Innovation Stage, Hall 3

ANSHUL KAPOOR

Head of Media Broadcasting Solutions, Google Cloud

Having held various leadership roles throughout his time in the media-tech industry, Kapoor now heads broadcast solutions for Google Cloud globally and additionally heads media business development in EMEA. In his role Kapoor identifies and capitalizes on new opportunities in the cloud across the media business.

What: Kapoor will participate in the panel on “SMPTE: Architecting multi-cloud and on-prem workflows' solutions for global production needs”

When: September 17

Where: Partner Sessions E102



OLIVIER JOLLET

Executive Vice President and International General Manager, Pluto TV, Paramount

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Jollet played a crucial role in developing the FAST business outside of U.S., and his leadership propelled Pluto TV to become a leading free ad-supported streaming television service internationally.

What: Jollet will lead the fireside chat, "Are You Looking for FASTER Love?”

When: September 15

Where: IBC Conference Pass Holders Forum

ANTHONY GUARINO

Executive Vice President of Global Production and Studio Technology, Paramount

Guarino has over 25 years of managerial experience in the entertainment industry leading technical & studio operations, finance and business development at Paramount and Technicolor.

What: Guarino will speak as a panelist on the session “MovieLabs 2030 Vision Update”

When: September 16

Where: IBC Conference Pass Holders Forum

KATY BOLAN

Sustainability Lead, Google TV

Bolan holds several patents for sustainable energy related innovations. She has 20 years of experience leading diverse teams to solve problems at the intersection of technology, business strategy, sustainability and design.

What: Bolan will join fellow panelists in a three-way discussion titled “Sustainability: Uncle Albert and the New Kids on the Block”

When: September 18

Where: Location TBA

LEAH HOOPER ROSA

Senior VP, Head of Streaming EMEA, Warner Bros. Discovery

Hooper Rosa is responsible for the operations and integration of streaming services in WBD's Europe, Middle East and Africa region. WBD is currently planning for the rollout of Max in the region starting in early 2024.

What: Hooper Rosa will be featured as the main speaker in the session “Pricing, Packaging and Localization: Differentiating Your Streaming Service in a Crowded Market.”

When: September 15

Where: IBC Conference Pass Holders Forum

RALPH LEE

CEO, BBC Studios Productions

Lee is responsible for BBC Studios Productions, which produces more than 2,500 hours of programing each year to be distributed to broadcasters around the world. With over 25 years’ experience in the television sector prior to joining BBC Studios, Lee has countless radio and television credits to his name.

What: Lee will lead the keynote discussion “Supercharging Storytelling.”

When: September 16

Where: IBC Conference Pass Holders Forum

PATTY HIRSCH

Global Executive VP, Consumer Digital & Platforms, Warner Bros. Discovery

Hirsch is responsible for leading the strategic vision and day-to-day management of Warner Bros. Discovery’s digital offerings.

What: Hirsch will speak as a panelist on the discussion “MovieLabs 2030 Vision Update.”

When: September 16

Where: IBC Conference Pass Holders Forum

MICHAEL WISE

Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Universal Pictures

As Universal Pictures’ first chief technology officer, Wise leads technology strategy for the production giant. In the past, Wise helped develop anti-piracy strategies for the erstwhile Time Warner Inc., among other technological endeavors.

What: Wise will be featured on the panel “MovieLabs 2030 Vision Update.”

Where: September 16

Where: IBC Conference Pass Holders Forum

EDDIE DRAKE

Head of Technology, Marvel Studios

Drake oversees production and post technology for Marvel Studios, Disney Motion Picture Productions, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. He's a 25-year industry veteran and holds over 50 patents in media and entertainment technology.

What: Drake will be featured in the “MovieLabs 2030 Vision Update.”

Where: September 16

Where: IBC Conference Pass Holders Forum

EVAN SHAPIRO

'Media Cartographer'

Shapiro has been known as the self-described "unofficial cartographer of the Media Universe since Deadline published his first Media Universe Map, which has since been adopted by media corporations, executives and analysts across the industry. He is also an Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning producer of TV, films and podcasts.

What: Shapiro will open IBC 2023’s keynote session, “Plotting the Effects of Disruption: Charting the New Media Ecosystem,” while also spearheading a fireside chat called, "The Bundle Wars”

When: September 15-16

Where: Locations TBA