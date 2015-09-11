IBC 2015 News Briefs: Round III

Here’s another look at what else is happening at this week’s IBC conference in Amsterdam. Our earlier roundups can be found here and here.

-Telus has completed a trial of Ericsson MediaFirst, the vendor’s new cloud-based “software-defined” product for traditional pay TV providers and new OTT players. Telus, which has been delivering IPTV services on the Ericsson Mediaroom platform (acquired by Eriksson in 2013), has more than 950,000 TV subs in Canada. Ericsson, which introduced MediaFirst at last year’s IBC, said the product is in trials and is now ready for commercial release. MediaFirst supports IPTV, adaptive bit rate streaming, and cloud DVR services.

-Arris said it has scored a deal to supply its VIP1113 set-top to Telefonica to deliver next-gen IPTV services, including HDTV, TV Everywhere and OTT offerings, to the company’s Movistar+ TV subs. Arris said the VIP1113 features 50% more processing capacity than Movistar+ TV’s current boxes, and packs in 1GB of memory.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.