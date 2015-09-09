IBC 2015 News Briefs: Round II

Here’s another sampling of news and announcements being made at this week’s IBC conference in Amsterdam, which is set to get underway on Thursday (Sept. 10).

-Kaltura has launched OTT Now, an integrated over-the-top platform that it will pitch to content owners, broadcasters and service providers. Kaltura will demo OTT Now at IBC, noting that it’s made to support a variety of business models, including subscription-based offerings, transaction-based (including in-app purchasing) options, ad-based and “freemium” services. The company said the service spans mobile, Web and connected devices, and covers live and on-demand preparation.

-Imagine Communications is showing off its 4K/Ultra HD portfolio, including products that support High Dynamic Range, expanded color gamut and high frame rate. Among the demos will be Imagine’s flagship Platinum IP3 router operating on Imagine’s Magellan SDN Orchestrator software control layer, and Nexio AMP server, which supports UHD playback.

