IBC 2015 News Briefs: Round I

Here’s a snapshot of news and announcements being made at this week’s IBC conference in Amsterdam, which is set to get underway on Thursday (Sept. 10)

-Harmonic and satellite services firm Intelsat have struck a partnership to launch HVN Intelsat UHD, a linear Ultra HD demo channel for the North American TV market. The channel will be broadcast via Intelsat's Galaxy 13 satellite located at 127°W, and will provide multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) with an opportunity to prepare and test their UHD transmissions from the moment that they start downlinking content from Intelsat's Galaxy 13 satellite through their own networks and into the subscribers' homes. This platform will also be available to U.S. cable programmers to conduct their own testing of UHD content, they said.

-Ericsson said it has won a multiyear deal to provide a managed over-the-top live and on-demand TV platform for SBS/Sanoma of the Netherlands. SBS/Sanoma’s multiplatform service is expected to launch in October. Under the deal, Ericsson is providing a soup-to-nuts online video service, spanning content management and preparation, digital rights management and advertising insertion for multiple devices and platforms. Ericsson already provides a range of broadcast and media services to SBS/Sanoma, including playout and captioning.

