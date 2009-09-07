IBC 2009: Vizrt Launches Branding Tool
By Glen Dickson
Graphics provider Vizrt will introduce a new version of its channel branding
software, Viz Multichannel 2.5, during IBC in private meetings at a hotel near
the RAI convention center.
The new Multichannel system integrates Vizrt's real-time
2D/3D graphics and effects with third-party broadcast automation, traffic and
delivery systems to give broadcasters a hands-off workflow for presenting
tickers, banners, snipes and program schedule graphics, the company says.
New features of Multichannel 2.5 include full integration
with Viz Ticker3D, a tool for building tickers. Ticker3D elements can now be
positioned on-screen with their buttons in a pane, which allows the tickers to
be triggered either manually or automatically, timed or by automation. Users
can also define the import and update rules for Ticker 3D graphics to be
scheduled either by Multichannel or according to their traffic/automation
system.
