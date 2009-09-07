IBC 2009: Vizrt Launches Branding Tool

Graphics provider Vizrt will introduce a new version of its channel branding

software, Viz Multichannel 2.5, during IBC in private meetings at a hotel near

the RAI convention center.

The new Multichannel system integrates Vizrt's real-time

2D/3D graphics and effects with third-party broadcast automation, traffic and

delivery systems to give broadcasters a hands-off workflow for presenting

tickers, banners, snipes and program schedule graphics, the company says.

New features of Multichannel 2.5 include full integration

with Viz Ticker3D, a tool for building tickers. Ticker3D elements can now be

positioned on-screen with their buttons in a pane, which allows the tickers to

be triggered either manually or automatically, timed or by automation. Users

can also define the import and update rules for Ticker 3D graphics to be

scheduled either by Multichannel or according to their traffic/automation

system.