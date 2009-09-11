IBC 2009: Quantel Tackles News, Sports Workflows

IBCAmsterdam 2009: Complete Coverage of the IBC Show

U.K.-based

editing, effects and storage supplier Quantel used IBC to show off improvements

to its file-based production workflows and new integration with third-party

products.

The

company's new "sQ Load" application for its sQ server-based news and sports

production systems provides fast, central ingest of Sony's XDCAM HD, Panasonic

P2 and other file-based acquisition media. It allows operators to choose

anything from a complete disk to a single shot for ingest, and provides

renaming facilities so that metadata, which is often missing when video is

rushed in from the field, can be added at the ingest stage.

Quantel

was demonstrating sQ Load at IBC by showing by showing fast, central ingest of

XDCAM HD material into sQ server systems. The sQ system generates low-bit-rate,

browse-quality video as the high-bit-rate file is being imported by sQ Load,

which means that new material is available to everyone on all sQ desktop and

craft-editing workstations, even while it is being ingested.

Integrating Final Cut Pro

At IBC 2009, Quantel was also demonstrating new integration of Apple's Final

Cut Pro nonlinear editing system into the sQ server environment into the

Quantel sQ server News and Sports production environment.



The Quantel Final Cut Pro Gateway, which is shipping now, allows Final Cut Pro

to be totally integrated into the sQ workflow in the same way as Quantel's own

editing systems.

"It's the

same workflow Quantel editors have," says Quantel director of marketing Steve

Owen. "So everything you can do with our editors, you can do with Final Cut

Pro."

Advantages

of the Final Cut integration include "expanding clips" capability, which

allows the editing of clips that are still being recording; instant publishing

of finished edits; and the ability to start an edit on a journalist's desktop

using Quantel's low-bit-rate editors and then finish the project in Final Cut.

Virtual Files

Quantel

has also introduced "file-system virtualization technology" for reducing the

complexity inherent in managing multiple versions of a piece of content, such

as an HD, SD and low-bit-rate Flash version. Quantel's virtualization

technology breaks the link between a file address and the actual data and

allows an address to refer to a "virtual file," which hasn't yet been created

and doesn't have data.

So any HD

clip could have a virtual SD version that is only created as it is needed, when

a user requests it. Because the data is created on-the-fly, it can be

manipulated as part of the creation process, so an HD asset can be accessed in

SD or Flash without creating and storing physical SD and Flash files. Quantel

is showing the virtualization technology at IBC using Quicktime and Flash

files.

"The data

doesn't exist until the file is accessed, so you avoid creating multiple files

with each edit," explains Owen. "We're never going to make a file until you

want it."

Quantel

is using the file-virtualization technology as part of its new integration with

EVS servers, which are used widely in major sports productions. EVS has

recently adopted the Panasonic DVCPRO HD Codec. The Panasonic codec is now

natively supported by EVS production servers, and that enables its XT[2] and

the XS production servers to offer extended workflow capabilities and smoother

content exchange with Quantel sQ production systems.

The

exchange between EVS and Quantel is based on MXF OP1A file transfer, which can

be managed manually or automatically depending on the system configuration. An

EVS operator working with EVS' IPDirector production content management

software can now create clips on the XS server and make them instantly

available on Quantel central storage for editing on the Quantel sQ production

system. EVS metadata such as logging and descriptive information, which

are created by the IPDirector operator and associated with the clips, are

imported and referenced in the Quantel database. Once created on the Quantel sQ

production system, the media is instantly available for playout or can easily

be moved back to the EVS XS server for playout.

The Quantel operator exports the media as an MXF

OP1A file on a central storage platform connected to EVS systems. The EVS

XTAccess gateway application scans the folder and automatically imports the

file to the EVS XS server. The media can be played out instantly and as

soon as the transfer begins on the XS server.