IAG Research Names Most-Recalled Drug TV Ads

Abraham Lincoln, talking beavers and animated bees were among the most memorable drug TV ads, according to a new study by IAG Research.

Tops in ad-recall scores was Schering-Plough's Nasonex allergy commercial featuring a bee doing an Antonio Banderas impression. No. 2 on the list was the Rozerem sleep-aid ad featuring Lincoln and a beaver talking to a man about how they have missed him since he is not longer dreaming.

Schering-Plough and Merck teamed up for Nos. 3 and 5 in recall for their ads that combined food with people who look like that food: "a casserole of tuna and peas and your grandma Louise."

Pfizer showed up at No. 4 with a Lipitor ad Featuring Dr. Robert Jarvik discussing heart disease and in a tie for fifth with Merck/Schering-Plough with an ad for anti-smoking drug Chantix featuring the tortoise and the hare.