IABM Sees Stronger Broadcast Tech Market

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers' (IABM) semi-annual survey of the worldwide broadcast and media technology market has found some good news for vendors in the run-up to this year's NAB. About 46% of the IABM members who responded to the survey expect considerably improved market conditions by the spring and the "IABM Confidence Ratio" has grown to a very respectable plus 11, up from a minus three rating during the peak of the recession.

The Industry Trends Survey, which was undertaken six weeks after this year's IBC, also found increased research and development spending and a growing headcount at vendors. Overall, the news was particularly good for North American market, which had been at least six months behind the rest of the world in rebounding from the global recession but it expected to see more rapid improvement in 2011.

The survey found a number of problems, however, including customer deferrals of orders, issues with manufacturing capacity and supply chains and the lack of skilled technical resources that could crimp growth.