IAB 2022 Conference Will Be In Person

The Interactive Advertising Bureau said it has decided it can hold a partially in-person conference in February 2022, but anti-vaxxers need not apply.



"While it seemed impossible to convene an in-person event just two months ago, today, it seems like the ideal course of action," said IAB president David Cohen of the Feb. 7-10 2022 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting in New York.



The general session will still stream for virtual attendees, but the Feb. 7-10 conference will feature, "live, in-person" content, he said.



All in-person attendees will have to show proof of vaccination--at least two doses--and hew to IAB's "Event and COVID-19 Policy and Code of Conduct."



Cohen also left open the possibility of "adjustments as needed" depending on "the evolving realities around COVID-19.

IAB said last week that the first four days of the 2022 NewFronts (the week of May 2) will be planned as in person events as well, with all five days of NewFront presentations also streamed for remote viewing.



IAB represents players in the digital marketing ecosystem, including "publishers, technology companies, platforms, marketers, measurement and analytics providers, data companies, digital media agencies."



Its members include Microsoft, Discovery, Google, Amazon, NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS and a veritable host (over 600) of others. ■