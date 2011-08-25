IAAF Selects Net Insight

Net Insight's Nimbra platform has been chosen as the preferred technology provider for live video production feeds for the IAAF Athletic World Championships, which will take place between Aug. 27 and Sept. 4 in Korea.

The IAAF selected the Nimbra platform through Net Insight's partner SanAm Technology.

"We really need no delay in our broadcasting system during the games," explained Mr. Sang-Bok Yoo of IAAF 2011 Daegu organization, which is responsible for outside broadcasting, in a statement. "SanAm Technology had presented us with the Nimbra platform to be able to provide real-time contribution/distribution without jitter or delay, and this is what we required."

Another factor in the choice of Nimbra was that it has already been used in a number of other major live sporting events, he said, adding that Net Insight had "already proven their stability and functionality."

Net Insight will be demonstrating the platform at this year's IBC.