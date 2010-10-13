I-playTV Launches on Dish

Casual

gaming specialist Oberon Media has launched a new interactive service,

I-playTV on DISH Network. The service, which is priced at $4 a month,

features games based on popular movies and TV programs from a variety of

partners, including Endemol, which will allow users to play along with

its Deal or No Deal and 1 vs. 100 formats.

"The

launch of 1-playTV on DISH Network brings DISH Network subscribers the

same level of quality casual games that Oberon Media already offers on

mobile, social and PC platforms," noted Jonathan Boltax, senior director

of iTV services for Oberon Media in a statement. "The ability to launch

this channel with a partner like Endemol ensures that we will be

offering something that will appeal to all of DISH Network's diverse

subscribers."

New content for the channel will be added monthly, with the Deal or No Deal game available at launch and Endemol's 1 vs. 100 to be added later.

Other games available at launch include horoscope adventure game Hidden Stars,

which features famous film and movie stars. The channel will also offer

monthly "Showdowns," with prizes awarded to top scorers, and "Lucky

Draws," with random prizes.