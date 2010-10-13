I-playTV Launches on Dish
Casual
gaming specialist Oberon Media has launched a new interactive service,
I-playTV on DISH Network. The service, which is priced at $4 a month,
features games based on popular movies and TV programs from a variety of
partners, including Endemol, which will allow users to play along with
its Deal or No Deal and 1 vs. 100 formats.
"The
launch of 1-playTV on DISH Network brings DISH Network subscribers the
same level of quality casual games that Oberon Media already offers on
mobile, social and PC platforms," noted Jonathan Boltax, senior director
of iTV services for Oberon Media in a statement. "The ability to launch
this channel with a partner like Endemol ensures that we will be
offering something that will appeal to all of DISH Network's diverse
subscribers."
New content for the channel will be added monthly, with the Deal or No Deal game available at launch and Endemol's 1 vs. 100 to be added later.
Other games available at launch include horoscope adventure game Hidden Stars,
which features famous film and movie stars. The channel will also offer
monthly "Showdowns," with prizes awarded to top scorers, and "Lucky
Draws," with random prizes.
