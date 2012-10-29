Hurricane Sandy Blows Up Digital Storm

Hurricane Sandy hasn't hit land yet,

but the traffic at The Weather Channel's digital properties is already blowing

towards record numbers.





On

Sunday, the company saw 105 million page views (the fifth highest page view

ever) and 40 million video streams, which the most in one day ever. It was also

a top 10 day for daily visits, with 21 million visits, and visitors, with 14

million.





Judging

by early traffic on Monday, the company expects page views to set a record.





On

the mobile web, Sunday was the second highest all-time page view day with 16.3

million behind last year's "Colossal storm" on Feb. 2, 2011 when there were 17

million page views.





In

terms of mobile and tablet apps, Sunday also set records for page views, with

109 million page views, and was the highest ever day for video starts, with 1.6

million video starts for mobile and tablet apps combined.





But

those numbers are also likely to rise. Last year, the company saw notable

upticks in mobile activity on the web and apps during Joplin and Tuscaloosa disasters after the

power went out.





The

company also reports that they have already seen 1 million total live video starts

between their live streams on weather.com,

YouTube and wunderground.com since they started streaming on Sunday

and mid-day on Monday in the eastern time zone.



