Hurricane Ida Takes Toll on Broadcasting, Cable

As of Monday, over 350,000 cable subs were without service in the path of Hurricane Ida, with 338,115 of those in Louisiana, where the category four storm made landfall with sustained winds of 150 mph.

That is according to the FCC's Voluntary Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) system. There were an additional 16,601 cable/broadband outages in Mississippi and 478 in Alabama.

On the broadcast side, two TV stations reported being out of service, WGNO and WNOL-TV, both in New Orleans.

The good news is that 15 TV stations reported they were still on the air. Providing life-saving information in times of natural disasters is one of broadcasters' major selling points in Washington.

The FCC pointed out that that was only a snapshot of a very fluid situation.