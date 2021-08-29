Citing Hurricane Ida, FCC Waives Number Portability Restriction

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, the FCC has waived its numbering rules to allow carriers in Louisiana and Mississippi to port phone numbers outside of their geographical rate centers during the anticipated disruption from the storm, which cane ashore in Louisiana Sunday (Aug. 29) as a category Four storm.

Given the expected significant damage, said the FCC, and the resulting service disruptions and outages, the FCC is extending its number portability to location portability by temporarily allowing numbers to be ported outside their rate centers.

"We recognize that telecommunications service must be restored to the hurricane victims as quickly as possible, and we find that waiver of the Commission’s local number portability and number assignment rules is a reasonable and practical means for doing so," the FCC said.

The waiver, which applies to both carriers affected by the storm and other carriers pitching in to help them stay connected, extends for 90 days (through Nov. 27, 2021), though the FCC somewhat ominously added that if outages extend beyond that .

"FCC staff have been deployed to the affected areas to assess the post-landfall impact to communications networks and to assist in efforts to restore service as quickly as possible," said acting FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

The FCC is also activating its Disaster Information Reporting System (DARS) so that it can track the outages, telecom, cable and broadcast.