Hurricane Florence-Affected Areas Tune in to Broadcast TV

Viewing numbers from Hurricane-affected areas buttresses broadcasters' arguments that their "first informer" role is critical in times of natural disasters.

According to the National Association of Broadcasters, almost one million more viewers in the Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh markets in North Carolina watched local news last week than the previous week as Hurricane Florence threatened and ultimately made land fall.

That is according to Nielsen data.

From Sept. 10 to 16, over 4.7 million viewers in Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh watched a local TV newscast, up 21% from the previous week, according to NAB.

“These Nielsen ratings again highlight the critical ‘first informer’ role of local broadcasting during emergencies,” said NAB President Gordon Smith. “As we've seen time and again, communities across the country rely on their local radio and TV stations for timely and lifesaving information. We applaud broadcasters who were in the path of Hurricane Florence for their continuous efforts to inform listeners and viewers.”