‘Hunger Games’ Films Streaming on Fox’s Tubi

Fox’s Tubi ad-supported streaming service said that it now has all four of the popular The Hunger Games movies available to viewers.

The films are being presented by Adventure Academy, the company behind the ABC Mouse learning products. ABC Mouse sponsored the launch of Tubi Kids last year.

The Hunger Games movies are based on the books by Suzanne Collins. Jennifer Lawrence stars as Katniss Everdeen, who survives her battles to the death before leading a rebellion against her nation’s tyrannical president.

The four Hunger Games films join Tubi’s library of 23,000 movies and television shows that viewers can watch for free. Tubi streamed 200 million hours of content in June.