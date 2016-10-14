Hulu Tunes In Newsy

Add Hulu to the growing number of OTT platforms that carry content from Newsy, the online video news service acquired in 2013 by E.W. Scripps.

Under the distribution deal, Hulu's nearly 12 million subscribers will have access to Newsy's daily news reporting, on an on-demand basis, spanning world and national news, policy, culture, science and technology. In addition to 30 news stories each day, Newsy said it will also publish longer-form content—including its popular original series Americanize Me and My First President—to Hulu.

Newsy noted that its clips and stories are offered via Hulu's commercial-free subscription service as well as its hybrid subscription/ad-supported offering.

"Partnering with Hulu gives Newsy the opportunity to further our reach with the growing population of young people who are seeking an alternative to cable news," said Blake Sabatinelli, general manager of Newsy. "Hulu's strong channel lineup and focus on over-the-top delivery makes it a natural platform for our cord-cutting audience to engage with our content."

