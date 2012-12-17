Hulu Tops 3 Million Paying Subscribers

Representing a growing threat to traditional pay-TV

services, Hulu will close out the year with more than 3 million paying

subscribers for its Hulu Plus service -- more than doubling over the last 12

months -- and will pull in about $695 million in revenue, according to CEO

Jason Kilar.

The privately held company is at "the crest of two massive

waves that we believe will persist for the long term: the rise of online video

advertising and the rise of online video subscription services," Kilar wrote in

a blog post Monday.

The Internet video site is owned by NBCUniversal, News Corp.

and The Walt Disney Corp. Last year, Hulu's owners had been in discussions

about selling the company. Those reportedly in talks about a possible deal included

Google, Yahoo, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon Communications and Amazon.com.

In 2012 Hulu's revenue will have grown by more than 65%, up

from $420

million last year, which is "an acceleration over 2011 growth levels,"

Kilar noted. The Hulu Plus subscription service, which costs $7.99 per month,

is available across a range of devices, including game consoles, connected TVs

and Blu-ray players, tablets and smartphones.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.