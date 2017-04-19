Hulu Targeting May Launch for Live TV Service: Report

Hulu's live TV service will launch sometime in May, possibly as early as the first week of that month or by sometime in "mid-May," TechCrunch reported, citing internal company communications and info from people familiar with the plan.



The commercial debut of Hulu’s virtual MVPD service is already a bit behind schedule, as it was originally expected to launch sometime in Q1 2017.



Hulu hasn’t announced a precise launch date for the service and declined to comment on the report. It has introduced a promotional teaser site about its new service/experience and a way to request an invite for its beta.



