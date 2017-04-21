Hulu Taps Tremor Video for Sell-Side Ad Platform

Tremor Video said Hulu has selected its sell-side platform to power an advanced TV advertising system that will span PCs as well as mobile and TV-connected OTT devices.

Tremor said the deal will enable Hulu to provide advertisers with a library of premium, long-form video inventory using a private, and automated marketplace.

Hulu currently offers an SVOD service with limited ads for $7.99 per month, as well as an ad-free version that runs $11.99 per month. Hulu’s also nearing the debut of a live TV service that will include the ad-supported SVOD offering.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.





(Photo via GotCredit's Flickr. Image taken on May 3, 2016 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)