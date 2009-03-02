Hulu Strikes Distribution Partnership with DailyMotion

Just a few weeks after pulling its content from CBS' TV.com, Hulu has struck a new distribution agreement with another video site, DailyMotion.

Under the terms of the agreement, DailyMotion will host more than 40,000 videos from Hulu's video library.

DailyMotion will be organizing and curating the videos by genre, and placing them next to the library of independently and professionally produced content the site already features.

"We're confident that our audience will benefit not only from the addition of such an impressive line-up of content, but also from the premium entertainment experience offered by Dailymotion's advanced technology," said Joy Marcus, General Manager of Dailymotion US. "In addition to the shows they already know and love, we'll help them find new favorites through our programmed-channel approach."