TCA: Hulu, Sony Ink Multi-Year Deal

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Hulu has made a multi-year streaming agreement with Sony, it was announced Saturday at the TCA winter press tour.

The deal gives Hulu streaming rights to series, including The Shield, Party of Five, Dawson’s Creek and Damages as well Sony’s movie archives.

The pact also includes series Happy Endings, all episodes of which were recently made available on the service.

All Sony properties will be available through the streamer’s No Commercial and Limited Commercials subscription plans.

Hulu also announced orders for two originals, Chance, starring Hugh Laurie, and Shut Eye, featuring Jeffrey Donovan.