Hulu’s New UI Reaches Roku

Hulu’s new interface and live TV service,launched in beta form in May, have reached the Roku platform, including all integrated Roku TV models and several Roku streaming player models.

The following Roku models support the new Hulu UI and live TV beta: the Roku Streaming Stick (3600), Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere+, Roku Premiere, Roku Ultra, Roku 3, and Roku 4, Ben Smith, Hulu’s head of experience, announced in thisblog post, noting that Roku is one of Hulu’s “most highly requested device platforms.”



For more, go to multichannel.com.