Hulu Rolls With Amazon’s Video Cloud

Amazon Web Services revealed Monday that it was selected as the cloud provider for Hulu’s live TV service, which launched in beta form in May and starts at $39.99 per month and features a cloud DVR.



It’s a key win in the virtual MVPD sector for AWS, which competes with companies such asDisney-backed BAMTech, Comcast, NeuLion, and Verizon Digital Media Services, among others.



“Hulu is redefining the television experience for viewers and we have set the technical bar much higher by bringing live TV into the mix,” Rafael Soltanovich, VP, software development at Hulu, said in a statement. “We selected AWS as our cloud provider because of its leading breadth and depth of capabilities. The elasticity, agility, and security they provide were key to deploying our new service. Putting our stream ingest, repackaging, DVR storage, and origin serving on AWS freed us from having to build out data centers and led to a faster time to market with higher availability.”



