Hulu Revamps Website

Hulu is giving its website a major facelift, with a more elegant design and new features that are designed to make it easier for users to find content.

The changes will roll-out to users over the next few days, but a preview can be found at: new.hulu.com.

In a blog post discussing the redesign, Rob Wong, VP of product at Hulu, noted, "As we worked on the new layout for the site, we kept two things in the backs of our minds: How can we make it easier for you to find and enjoy the best TV moments on your computer? And how can we surround those moments with the most beautiful, elegant and innovative video experience on the Web?"

Key new features include larger, more vivid artwork to highlight new additions to Hulu's content library and the latest TV episodes; a new tray-style format to make it easier to browse through content; a major upgrade to the site navigation that allows viewers to more quickly jump to the content they want; an updated search bar; and new show pages that make it easier for viewers to pick up where they stopped watching a program.

"Once you've gone to a show, our new page layout makes it easy to pick up where you left off," Wong wrote in his post. "We'll feature the next episode if you're in the middle of a series, point you to the first episode if it's a new show for you, or call out the latest episode if you're all caught up."

He also noted that they'd added staff picks to the site. "These collections of TV shows, movies and short videos are hand-picked by our editorial team to help you discover new shows to watch on Hulu," he explained. "Some of the 'Staff Picks' we launched today include a curated lineup of travel shows (Armchair Adventures) and our favorite presidential impressions from SNL ("SNL for President")."