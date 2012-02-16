Hulu Plus Plays on Wii Console

In another example of how gaming consoles are becoming an increasingly important outlet for TV programming and movies, Nintendo's Wii gaming console platform is adding the streaming subscription service Hulu Plus to its entertainment line-up.

Users who subscribe to the service for $7.99 a month will be able to access a wide array of current TV shows, library content, kids fare and classic movies.

For the first month of launch, users who download Hulu Plus for Wii and do not already have an existing Hulu Plus account will get a two-week free trial.

In addition, the two companies announced that Hulu Plus will be available on the Nintendo 3DS system later this year.

"The Wii console is the hub of the living room, and with the addition of Hulu Plus, millions of households now have even more options for streaming premium TV shows and movies," said Tony Elison, Nintendo of America's senior director and general manager of Network Business in a statement.

Pete Distad, VP of marketing and distribution at Hulu added in a statement that the Wii launch is part of their strategy of making the service available on as many platforms as possible.

"Wii is not only one of the most important entertainment devices in the living room, but one of the most heavily anticipated and requested platforms by users and subscribers," he noted in a statement. "Teaming up with Nintendo gives millions of households across the U.S. an immediate way to access some of their favorite current season shows on-demand in their living room through Hulu Plus."

Hulu Plus offering also includes Hulu Latino, which offers hundreds of hours of current and classic Spanish-language programming from such networks as Univision, Galavision and Telefutura.