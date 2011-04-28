Hulu Plus To Launch on Xbox LIVE

The Hulu Plus subscription service will launch on Xbox 360 this Friday, April 29, providing a wide array of programming from ABC, Comedy Central, FOX, NBC, MTV, and other programmers.

As part of the launch, a sponsorship deal with Jack Link's Beef Jerky will make Hulu Plus, which is normally $7.99 a month, available for free to all Xbox LIVE members between April 29 and May 6.

After that period, all Xbox LIVE gold members will have access to the content.

"We're proud deliver the best in entertainment content like no other device in the living room," said Pete Thompson, general manager, Xbox LIVE in a statement. "Hulu Plus is an important addition to support our continued effort to expand entertainment on Xbox LIVE."