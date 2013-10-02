Hulu Plus Joins Chromecast Lineup

The Google Chromecast added an important piece to its video streaming puzzle Wednesday with word that the hot-selling dongle has added an app for Hulu Plus.

Hulu Plus is kicking off its Chromecast integration with an Android app for phones and tablets and a version for the Apple iPad. An app optimized for the iPhone is "coming soon." Hulu confirmed this summer that it was "actively working" with Google to develop an app for the Chromecast.

The integration will enable Hulu Plus subscribers to use their mobile device to fling video to the TV over the home Wi-Fi network. The "core" of the integration is a custom remote control that enables basic trick-play functions (play, pause), along with a 10-second rewind of the Hulu video player, Karan Nischol, Hulu's senior product manager, explained in a blog post announcing the integration with the Google device.



