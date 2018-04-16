Hulu Pitches HBO Discount

Looking to attract new subs ahead of the April 22 season 2 premiere of Westworld, Hulu is offering HBO for $4.99 per month, $10 off the regular price from the OTT video service provider.

The limited time offer for new HBO customers via Hulu is good for six months and includes a free trial period.

Hulu made the pitch over the weekend via email. Hulu sells HBO as an add-on to customers that take its SVOD service or its live TV service, which bundles in the SVOD offering.

Hulu ended 2017 with about 17 million subscribers, a number that includes both SVOD and the live TV service that was launched in beta form almost a year ago. The Diffusion Group estimated that Hulu ended 2017 with about 450,000 live TV subs.

