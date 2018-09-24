Hulu Orders Season Three of 'Harlots'

Hulu has renewed costume drama Harlots for a third season. The season will have eight episodes.

Season two debuted July 11.

Set in 18th century London, Harlots follows the fortunes of the Wells family. Margaret (Samantha Morton) has been sent to America in chains, and Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville) is vanquished. The Wells girls can free themselves of their mother’s feud, but running a lucrative brothel brings new enemies. Inspired by the stories of real women, Harlots is a family drama as explored from the female perspective.

Harlots comes from the creative team of Moira Buffini, Alison Newman, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter.