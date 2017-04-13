Hulu to Open ‘Viewer Experience Operations’ HQ in San Antonio

Ahead of a live TV service that will debut later this year, Hulu said it plans to open a “Viewer Experience Operations” headquarters in San Antonio, Texas, later this year.

Pending final lease negotiations, the new facility will “substantially increase” Hulu’s customer support capabilities and is poised to bring more than 300 jobs to the area this year, with more than 500 total jobs projected by 2018, the company said.

Hulu, which will pair its coming OTT TV service with a new interface, said all “customer-focused functions” will be based at the new Viewer Experience Operations headquarters, including customer support operations and service & network operations in support of the company’s technology platform.

The facility will also pave the way for Hulu viewers and potential subs to interact with service representatives through phone, email, virtual chat and social platforms 24/7.



