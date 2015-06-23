Hulu to Offer Showtime Bundle

Hulu has struck a deal to bundle in Showtime’s streaming service on top of its regular over-the-top subscription offering in “early July.”

New and existing Hulu subscribers will continue to pay $7.99 per month for the baseline Hulu subscription service, and would pay an additional $8.99 per month for Showtime, for a combined monthly cost of $16.98. Showtime will be the first premium service to be offered on Hulu.

New and existing Hulu subscribers will be able to sign up for Showtime at Hulu.com, and will be able to access Showtime programming via the Web site as well as Hulu apps for Android and iOS devices, the Apple TV, Xbox One, Nintendo Wii and Wii U, Roku players and Roku TVs, Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Google’s Chromecast adapter, and certain LG, Samsung and Vizio connected TVs, and LG, Samsung and Sony Blu-ray players.

