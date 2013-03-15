Hulu: No. 2 on Videos Served Behind YouTube

As Hulu CEO Jason Kilar heads out the door and with its future in limbo, the Internet TV site continues to perform well on videos views and ad metrics -- although its total audience put it in 13th place behind other video properties for the month of February, the according to research firm comScore.

Hulu's monthly unique visitors totaled 24.1 million last month, who watched 709.9 million total videos, according to comScore. Meanwhile, Hulu served 1.44 billion ads in February 2013, representing 583 million minutes.

Google's YouTube kept the No. 1 spot with a bullet in terms of reach and overall views, with 150.7 million unique visitors and 11.3 billion video clips served. And while Google delivered more ads -- 2.22 billion -- they amounted to 182 million minutes, less than one-third of Hulu's total.

