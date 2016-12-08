Hulu Intros Personal Profiles

Hulu said it has begun to rollout a new feature that allows its 12 million-plus subscribers to create up to six profiles per account.

Hulu’s new personalization feature is initially supported on Web browsers but will be coming to “the most popular Hulu devices over the next couple of weeks,” Hulu’s Richard Irving explained in this blog post.

Rival SVOD service Netflix also has a personal profiles feature (for up to five individual profiles per account) on most of its supported streaming platforms.

When Hulu subs create a profile the service will walk them through a “taste picking experience” that tells the service what types of shows and movies they like and don’t like.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.