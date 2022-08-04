Hulu Gives Series Order to Keanu Reeves Starrer ‘Devil In The White City’

Hulu has greenlit a new original series starring Keanu Reeves as well as a new Onyx Collective-produced drama series, the streaming service announced Thursday during the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Reeves will star in Devil in the White City, which is based on a novel by Erik Larson and tells the story of Dr. H. H. Holmes, a serial killer and the man behind the “Murder Castle” at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but brilliant architect who races to make his mark on the world, according to Hulu.

Onyx Collective’s The Other Black Girl follows the story of a Black woman frustrated at being the only Black person at her office, but whose life changes when another Black woman is hired and begins to shine within the company, according to Hulu.

The series is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Tara Duncan, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Danielle Henderson, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

“These two new series both speak to the kind of distinct storytelling with uniquely compelling characters and forward-thinking narratives we continue to aim for in all that we do,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said in a statement. “Both were best-selling books that pierced the culture as they hit shelves, and we look forward to the honor of continuing to tell those stories on screen.”■