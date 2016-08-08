Hulu to End Free Streaming Service

Hulu confirmed that it will close down its free streaming service in the next couple of weeks as it applies more focus on its subscription services and a live TV service that's slated to debut next year.

Ben Smith, Hulu senior VP and head of experience, first revealed Hulu's plan to bid adieu to the free offering in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, telling the pub that it's a "low trafficked product.”

"As we have continued to enhance that offering with new originals, exclusive acquisitions, and movies, the free service became very limited and no longer aligned with the Hulu experience or content strategy," he told THR.

Hulu’s free service has been relegated to the Hulu.com website, offering a sampling of shows, and did not support other streaming platforms, including TV-connected gaming consoles and streaming players, that Hulu supports for its subscription offerings.

