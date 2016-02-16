Hulu Does Windows 10

Hulu is broadening its digital reach with the launch of an app optimized for Windows 10-powered PCs, smartphones and tablets.

The new app for Windows 10 is integrated with Cortana, Microsoft’s voice-capable “personal assistant,” and works with the platform’s Live Tiles feature, which keeps users updated on which shows are being featured on the Hulu app home page, Ben Smith, Hulu’s senior VP, experience, announced Monday.

“With Cortana, you can use your voice to search for a TV show or movie making it effortless to find what you want to watch. You can also direct Cortana to start a show or begin playing where you left off, so you never miss a scene,” Smith noted in the announcement.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.