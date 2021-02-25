Hulu Debuts Video Trailers for 'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.' Series

Hulu Thursday released the latest trailer for its Emmy-winning drama series The Handmaid's Tale.

The 10-episodse series, which stars Elisabeth Moss, returns for its fourth season with three episodes premiering on April 28. Moss returns as June, whose quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships, according to Hulu.

The streaming service also debuted a trailer for the final season of its comedy series Shrill, which returns May 7. The comedy series stars Aidy Bryant, who in the new season feels like things are finally falling in place given her newfound momentum at work and her breakup with boyfriend Ryan, played by Luka Jones, according to the streaming service.

Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens and John Cameron Mitchell also star in the series, which will debut all eight episodes on May 7, said Hulu.

Animated series Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. will debut May 21 with all 10 episodes. The series follows supervillian M.O.D.O.K., who after years of setback and failures trying to conquer the world is set to confront his greatest challenge, according to the service.

The series stars Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson.