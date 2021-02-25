Hulu Orders Series About Mike Tyson

Hulu has ordered the limited series Iron Mike, about the “wild, tragic and controversial life and career” of boxer Mike Tyson, the network said. The series comes from 20th Television and was created by Steven Rogers, who worked on the Tonya Harding documentary I, Tonya with several Iron Mike producers. Karin Gist will run the show.

Hulu shared its programming plans at the TCA winter press tour. Season four of The Handmaid’s Tale is out April 28. There are ten episodes and Elisabeth Moss returns as June. She “strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships,” said Hulu.

The third and final season of Shrill premieres May 7. Aidy Bryant stars as Annie, who is “energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones) and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants?” goes the description.

“With returning seasons of award-winning comedies and dramas, Hulu’s 2021 slate of original series truly has something for everyone,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome back the stories and characters fans have connected with in The Handmaid’s Tale, Shrill, Animaniacs and Love, Victor, while taking viewers deeper into the character of Mike Tyson in Iron Mike and bringing animated but deeply human characters to life in Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”

Animaniacs, from Steven Spielberg, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation, has been picked up for a third season. There will be ten episodes. Season two premieres later this year.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is an adult animated comedy about a megalomaniacal supervillain (Patton Oswalt) who is assessing his options after being booted out of his evil organization. It starts May 21. The title is an abbreviation for Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing.

Teen dramedy Love, Victor returns June 11. Season two offers ten episodes and shows “a newly out-of-the-closet Victor (Michael Cimino) entering his junior year at Creekwood High. However, being out brings new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson), and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete--all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji (George Sear).”