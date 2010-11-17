Hulu Chops Premium Plan to $7.99
Hulu launched its Hulu Plus streaming-video subscription service
Wednesday, dropping the monthly price by 20%, from $9.99 to $7.99.
"We've always been committed to providing our users the best value
possible in all of our offerings," Hulu CEO Jason Kilar wrote in a blog post.
In July the company, whose owners include NBC Universal, News Corp. and Walt Disney Co., initiated Hulu Plus as an invitation-only preview.
Kilar said any current subscribers who joined during the preview period
will receive a credit for the difference from the $9.99 preview price.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.