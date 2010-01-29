Hulu Adds NFL Network to Lineup
By Alex Weprin
Just in time for Super Bowl XLIV, Hulu has added NFL Network
and NFL Films to its lineup of content partners.
Eight shows are available at launch, including America's
Game, Greatest Games, Game of the Week,Season in Review,
Live Wire and Sounds of the Game. It also includes Hard
Knocks, which ran on HBO but was produced by NFL Films.
The NFL subsection also includes game highlights from every
NFL team from past seasons.
In addition, Hulu is bringing back its annual Super Bowl
commercials subsection. Dubbed AdZone, the site will be added with new
commercials as they appear during the big game. Currently the site is populated
with 20 of the top commercials from the 2009 Super Bowl.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.