Hulu Adds NFL Network to Lineup

Just in time for Super Bowl XLIV, Hulu has added NFL Network

and NFL Films to its lineup of content partners.

Eight shows are available at launch, including America's

Game, Greatest Games, Game of the Week,Season in Review,

Live Wire and Sounds of the Game. It also includes Hard

Knocks, which ran on HBO but was produced by NFL Films.

The NFL subsection also includes game highlights from every

NFL team from past seasons.

In addition, Hulu is bringing back its annual Super Bowl

commercials subsection. Dubbed AdZone, the site will be added with new

commercials as they appear during the big game. Currently the site is populated

with 20 of the top commercials from the 2009 Super Bowl.