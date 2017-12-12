Hulu Adds Features to Live TV Service on Web Browsers

Hulu has updated its live TV service for web browsers by adding features such as “My Stuff,” picture-in-picture capabilities and enhanced search.



Among those additions, My Stuff is a personalized element that provides subscribers with access to shows and movies they are tracking. Hulu’s service supports up to six individual profiles. Hulu has also added a “multi-delete” function that lets those subs remove multiple items from their My Stuff section at one time.



The enhanced search includes results tied to individual episodes and sporting events, and function that pulls up results based on the viewer’s mood or from the type of movie or show they are interested in seeing.



Those upgrades follow a recent rollout of enhancements for Hulu’s live TV service on web browsers, including one-click access to the live offering.



Hulu launched its live TV service, in beta form, in May 2017. Other competitors in the growing virtual MVPD sector include PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and a recently-launched, entertainment-focused service from Philo.



