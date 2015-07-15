Hulu Adds Apple Watch Support

Hulu has joined the Apple Watch club with a new app for iOS that turns the wearable into a remote control for the OTT service.

With the new Hulu app, users can play, pause and rewind streams being viewed on the Apple TV (after the a Hulu stream is first initiated on the iPhone), via the Google Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and PS4 with a tap of the wrist. Users can also use Apple Watch to toggle captions from the Hulu app for Apple Watch.

“The Hulu application on the Apple Watch is the perfect opportunity to explore the Apple Watch OS and experiment with ways to integrate the Hulu experience into the popularity of wearable platforms,” Hulu said in a blog post, noting that The Hulu app for Apple Watch was implemented by the mobile team intern, Rahin Jegarajaratnam, who was mentored by Bradley Snyder along with the company’s iOS dev team.

