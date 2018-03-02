Hulu: 63%-Plus of Live TV Subs Watched Winter Games Coverage

Hulu said more than 63% of its live TV sub base watched NBCU’s coverage of the Winter Olympics from PyeongChang, either live or on-demand.



Broken down further, Hulu said the average of that Olympics-watching group was 15 hours per viewer, and that Hulu live TV subscribers streamed a total of 6.5 million hours of Olympics coverage and content during the 18 days of the Games.



Heading into the event, Hulu built a personalized experience and interface for the Winter Games that enabled subscribers to pick their favorite sports and be alerted when they would be available for viewing.



