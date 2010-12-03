HULA Media Exchange Adds Loudness Control

Broadcast advertising distribution firm HULA Media Exchange will be automatically adjusting loudness for all sports delivered to local and network broadcasters and cable outlets. The spots delivered by its HULAmx video distribution system will be automatically adjusted to the targeted dial norm standard set by the DTV Audio Group of -24LKFS.

Congress has passed legislation requiring the FCC to set rules for audio levels and the bill is expected to be signed by President Obama.

"We are really helping broadcasters and cable networks alleviate a growing problem without an additional cost or equipment investment on their part," noted Roger Cucci, vice president of engineering at HULAmx. "When they receive video spots from HULA Media Exchange, the loudness has already been adjusted as part of our standard encoding process."