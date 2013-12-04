Hubbard Television Selects Internet Broadcasting
Digital publishing services provider Internet Broadcasting Systems (IB) has announced that it has signed a deal with Hubbard Television to provide digital ad operations for its Minnesota television stations.
"We wanted to partner with a solutions provider that had deep experience in ad operations and compelling products that could help us grow our digital revenue," explained Robert Hubbard, president of Hubbard Television Group in a statement, who added that after reviewing "several options" they decided that "IB was the best fit for us."
As a result of the deal, IB will handle ad operations and deliver digital ads to Hubbard stations.
In addition to its digital publishing platform, IB also provides a digital agency solution for sales operations and campaign creative. As part of that business, IB will deliver nearly 30,000 campaigns in 2013.
