Hubbard Television Selects Internet Broadcasting

Digital publishing services provider Internet Broadcasting Systems (IB) has announced that it has signed a deal with Hubbard Television to provide digital ad operations for its Minnesota television stations.

"We wanted to partner with a solutions provider that had deep experience in ad operations and compelling products that could help us grow our digital revenue," explained Robert Hubbard, president of Hubbard Television Group in a statement, who added that after reviewing "several options" they decided that "IB was the best fit for us."

As a result of the deal, IB will handle ad operations and deliver digital ads to Hubbard stations.

In addition to its digital publishing platform, IB also provides a digital agency solution for sales operations and campaign creative. As part of that business, IB will deliver nearly 30,000 campaigns in 2013.